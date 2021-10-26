Maven Securities LTD Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,571,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,511,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $73.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

