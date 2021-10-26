Maven Securities LTD Decreases Holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) by 54.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCICU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

HCICU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.