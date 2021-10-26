Maven Securities LTD Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 704.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Mogo were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mogo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mogo by 1,579.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mogo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Mogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $370.17 million, a PE ratio of 263.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mogo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

