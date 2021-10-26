Maven Securities LTD Has $789,000 Stock Position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,681 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.26% of MedTech Acquisition worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,075,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,143,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,520,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:MTAC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.