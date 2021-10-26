Maven Securities LTD Sells 25,000 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.10% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $37,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGNU stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

