Mchain Price Hits $0.0012 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 61% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Mchain has traded 51.8% lower against the dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $87,799.85 and approximately $24.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 73,522,350 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

