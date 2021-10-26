Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Medpace stock opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.59. Medpace has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $199.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,945. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.