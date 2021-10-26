Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Melcor REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$21.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$17.98 million for the quarter.

