Meredith (MDP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%.

NYSE:MDP opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. Meredith has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meredith stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Meredith worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

