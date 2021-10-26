Merewether Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Merewether Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,288 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

