Merewether Investment Management LP Makes New $7.76 Million Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 174,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. Targa Resources accounts for about 1.4% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after buying an additional 462,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,033,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. 8,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

