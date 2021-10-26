Merewether Investment Management LP Sells 122,783 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Merewether Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,783 shares during the quarter. APA makes up 3.1% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 0.22% of APA worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of APA by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,980 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of APA by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is presently -23.15%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

