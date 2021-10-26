Meta Financial Group (CASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $62.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

