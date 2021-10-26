M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

MGPUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

