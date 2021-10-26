MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 292.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 168.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 396,828 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.