MIB Coin (MIB) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $316,775.63 and approximately $25.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00085583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 432,491,536 coins and its circulating supply is 155,189,608 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

