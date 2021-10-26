Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.31.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $68.56. 621,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,664,166. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.