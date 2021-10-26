Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is JT Stratford LLC’s 9th Largest Position

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,746,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $311.09. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.75.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

