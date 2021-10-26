Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $202.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after purchasing an additional 278,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.