MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MOFG opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

