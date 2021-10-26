Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) versus Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Private Bancorp of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $56.84 billion 1.29 $7.30 billion $0.58 9.86 Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.33 $10.71 million $1.94 13.32

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 16.67% 5.29% 0.26% Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others. The Integrated Retail Banking Business Group segment manages domestic business that provides retail banking services, which includes commercial and trust banking; securities trading; and retail product development, promotions, and marketing. The Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group segment covers all domestic corporate businesses, including commercial banking, investment banking, trust banking, and securities businesses. The Integrated Trust Assets Business Group segment provides asset management and administration services for pension and security trusts, in addition to consultation services for pension management schemes and payouts. The Integrated Global Business Group segment covers businesses outside of Japan. The Global Markets segment offers assets and liability management, strategic investment, foreign exchange op

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

