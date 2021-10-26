Mizuho Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.57.

STX opened at $89.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

