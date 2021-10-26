MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 673,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 269,781 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.77 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.