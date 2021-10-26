MML Investors Services LLC Buys 9,575 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,273,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,680 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

GTO opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $59.01.

