MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,590,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 764,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,488,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 142,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 114,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

