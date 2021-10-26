MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $401,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

