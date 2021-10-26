MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of CDW by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CDW by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 17,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 88,220 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.55 and its 200-day moving average is $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.