MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.49 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.