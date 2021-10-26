MML Investors Services LLC Sells 570 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $67,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $144.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.04.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

