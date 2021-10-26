Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MHK stock opened at $193.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.18. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.42.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

