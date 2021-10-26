Molina Healthcare (MOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2021 guidance at $13.250-$ EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $297.60 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $183.03 and a 12 month high of $299.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

