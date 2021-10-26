Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $300.04

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $300.04 and last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 1628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

