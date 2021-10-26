MonaCoin (MONA) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $96.96 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,284.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.15 or 0.06778816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.28 or 0.00310323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.47 or 0.00988154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00088103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.00462043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00278957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.00246272 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

