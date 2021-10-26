Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

MCRI stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

