MONK Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. MONK has a market capitalization of $552,500.49 and approximately $2,709.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011626 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001356 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 212.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004414 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

