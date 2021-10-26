Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

