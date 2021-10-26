Morgan Stanley Boosts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $107.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

NUE has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,504. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,078 shares of company stock worth $13,400,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,325,000 after purchasing an additional 356,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

