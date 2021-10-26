Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,386,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,329,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock opened at $122.44 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.