Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,351 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of STE opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

