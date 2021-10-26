Motive Wealth Advisors Invests $13.55 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $458.78 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $457.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

