Motive Wealth Advisors Invests $4.28 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 226,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,267,000 after buying an additional 392,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,184,000. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,030,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.