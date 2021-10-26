Motive Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $180.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

