Motive Wealth Advisors Takes $298,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Saia by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.36.

Saia stock opened at $274.91 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $278.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

