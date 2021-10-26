Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.63

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.63 and traded as high as $29.84. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

