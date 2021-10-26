M&T Bank Corp Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

NYSE WSM opened at $185.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

