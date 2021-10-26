M&T Bank Corp Has $1.23 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

