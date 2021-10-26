M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.44.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $349.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.51 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

