M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,550 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

