M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in LCI Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in LCI Industries by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

