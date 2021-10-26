Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Myers Industries worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. Analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

